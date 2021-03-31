Vacant Position: Field Sales Representative (Entry Level)

Region: Kenya

Reporting to: Sales & Marketing Manager

Role Purpose: Ellacare Products Ltd is a leading Manufacturing company in provision of hygiene and home care products such as Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer, Hand Wash Liquid Soaps, Multi-Purpose Liquid Soap and Bleach Regular e.t.c

We are currently looking for a results-driven field sales representative with excellent interpersonal skills to actively seek out and engage potential clients.

We will provide training on product-knowledge.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Sales

Field Marketing to specific industries

Handing out flyers and sourcing for business

Generation of Leads through Social Media Marketing

Mailshot Marketing

Ecommerce Marketing

Cold Calls

Actively looking for business through Referral Business

Upselling and Cross Selling across all Accounts

Account Management

Ensure all key accounts are taken care of with minimal complaints

Keep up to date with new Products from the Manufacturing Department

Actively involved in sourcing for potential business within the country

Come up with fresh new marketing ideas in regards to our products and services

Academic Qualifications

Diploma in Sales & Marketing

1 year minimum experience on field sales activities will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.

Applications should be sent via email by latest 11th April 2021.

Please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts.

Apply through hr@ellacare.co.ke and Quote the job title in the subject field.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

