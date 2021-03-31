Vacant Position: Field Sales Representative (Entry Level)
Region: Kenya
Reporting to: Sales & Marketing Manager
Role Purpose: Ellacare Products Ltd is a leading Manufacturing company in provision of hygiene and home care products such as Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer, Hand Wash Liquid Soaps, Multi-Purpose Liquid Soap and Bleach Regular e.t.c
We are currently looking for a results-driven field sales representative with excellent interpersonal skills to actively seek out and engage potential clients.
We will provide training on product-knowledge.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
Sales
- Field Marketing to specific industries
- Handing out flyers and sourcing for business
- Generation of Leads through Social Media Marketing
- Mailshot Marketing
- Ecommerce Marketing
- Cold Calls
- Actively looking for business through Referral Business
- Upselling and Cross Selling across all Accounts
Account Management
- Ensure all key accounts are taken care of with minimal complaints
- Keep up to date with new Products from the Manufacturing Department
- Actively involved in sourcing for potential business within the country
- Come up with fresh new marketing ideas in regards to our products and services
Academic Qualifications
- Diploma in Sales & Marketing
- 1 year minimum experience on field sales activities will be an added advantage.
How to Apply
If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.
Applications should be sent via email by latest 11th April 2021.
Please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts.
Apply through hr@ellacare.co.ke and Quote the job title in the subject field.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.