The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy relevant multidisciplinary research.

Our research addresses important development issues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing.

Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions, and improve the quality of life in Africa.

The APHRC invites applications for Qualitative Field Interviewers in one of its projects, “Investigating the link between sugar-sweetened beverages and childhood malnutrition in the slums of Nairobi”.

Duties & Responsibilities

Recruiting participants based on defined eligibility criteria.

Moderation / facilitation of qualitative interviews with selected respondents.

Note taking and compilation of comprehensive qualitative interview debriefing notes.

Record interviews using digital audio recording devices

Minimum Qualifications

1. Possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university in Public Health, Nutrition, Social Sciences or other related field.

2. Previous experience in qualitative data collection in informal settlements (preferably Korogocho and Viwandani).

3. Good knowledge of or resident of Korogocho and Viwandani.

4. Fluent in English and Swahili (verbal and written).

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications including a Cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees by April 19, 2021 to cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Qualitative Field Interviewer- SSBs Project.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.

