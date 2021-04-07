The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy relevant multidisciplinary research.

Our research addresses important development issues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing.

Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions, and improve the quality of life in Africa.

The APHRC invites applications for Quantitative Field Interviewers in one of its projects, “Investigating the link between sugar-sweetened beverages and childhood malnutrition in the slums of Nairobi”.

Duties & Responsibilities

Identification of households and recruitment of eligible respondents to participate in the study.

Consent and interview selected respondents.

Complete, edit and submit all assigned interviews for cross-checking and verification by team leader/supervisor.

Timely reporting of project related issues to the team leader.

Other project related activities assigned by the supervisor and project manager.

Minimum Qualifications

1. Possess a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate, with a minimum grade of C plain.

2. Good knowledge of or resident of Viwandani or Korogocho.

3. Have proven experience in carrying out household surveys and administration of questionnaires.

4. Proficiency in using tablets and/ or other electronic gadgets for research

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications including a Cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees by April 19, 2021 to cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Quantitative Field Interviewer- SSBs Project.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.

