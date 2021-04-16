Friday, April 16, 2021 – Renowned human rights crusader and activist, Boniface Mwangi, has praised senior counsel Philip Murgor, for lambasting some members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) by terming them as ‘puppets of the Executive’.

Murgor, who was appearing before the JSC panel for the interview for Chief Justice’s position on Friday, told the members in the panel that they are puppets of the executive and they are taking orders from State House or Harambee House.

“Philip Murgor has let the cat out of the bag. Some commissioners in the Judicial Service Commission are spies and puppets of the executive.

” The good news is, Kenyans are watching the Chief Justice interviews live, it’s going to be hard for the JSC to nominate Uhuru’s choice as CJ,” Mwangi wrote on his Twitter page.

Members of the JSC interviewing panel include Deputy Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, Prof Olive Mugenda, Justice Mohamed Warsame, Justice David Majanja, Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, Patrick Gichohi, Evelyne Olwande, Macharia Njeru, and Felix Koskei.

