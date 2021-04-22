Thursday, April 22, 2021 – Celebrated Citizen TV’s investigative journalist, Purity Mwambia, has responded to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, for pouring cold water on her Guns Galore expose that revealed how rogue Kenya Police officers rent guns and uniforms to criminals.

The expose that was aired by Citizen TV on Sunday evening, revealed how Regular Police, Administration Police officers, General Service Unit (GSU) officers, and even Kenya Army officers rent guns and uniforms to criminals at a fee.

However, Kinoti, on Tuesday, dismissed Purity Mwambia’s expose and denied that police rent guns and uniforms to criminals.

In fact, Kinoti said DCI will summon Citizen TV senior editors and all those who were involved in the production of Guns Galore expose including Purity.

However, on Thursday, Purity took to social media and aimed a dig at Kinoti saying, “They are just angry because the truth you speak contradicts the lie they live,”

