Sunday, April 25, 2021 – Fast-aging socialite, Vera Sidika, had an interactive session with her fans where she responded to various questions raised by her fans.

One of Vera Sidika’s fans, who claim to be a medical student, advised her to give birth as soon as possible because her biological clock is ticking fast and if she is not careful, she might not enjoy motherhood.

Vera Sidika, in her response, said that it’s God who gives children and so, she is waiting for the right time.

The 31-year-old socialite further added that women still give birth when they are in their 40s and 50s, adding that she is not ready to become a mother at the moment.

“Nobody should put pressure on anyone to have babies.

“If they are ready, they will. It’s God who makes it happen,” she wrote.

Here’s a screenshot of her response.

The Kenyan DAILY POST