Home Forum Fashion madness: What is wrong with this man? (PHOTOs) Fashion madness: What is wrong with this man? (PHOTOs) April 7, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. Related For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pick one: The shoes or the shoes seller (PHOTO) Such ladies can squander your monthly salary in a bar within 5 minutes (PHOTO) NDUME: Ugandan man moved to tears after his 5 wives surprised him with a party for creating a harmonious relationship among them (PHOTOs) LANES: DAVIDO’s brother gifts his wife a posh Range Rover during her birthday (PHOTOs) Rich men problems! Is this fashion or madness? (PHOTOs) PHOTOs of MARY WAIGANJO, the juicy Kikuyu lady with wide hips that KENTI of the famous gospel group MOG is chewing. Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow