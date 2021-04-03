Saturday, 03 April 2021 – Controversial city pastor, Victor Kanyari, is pleading with Kenyans to help him rebuild his church in Njiiru, along Kangundo Road, after it was demolished last week.

Kanyari’s church was demolished by the Government since it was built on a disputed piece of land that is meant for the expansion of the Dandora Sewerage Treatment plant.

The con preacher, who preaches on a struggling Christian TV station called Shifu TV, which he reportedly owns, broke down into tears while begging Kenyans to help him buy another piece of land so that he can rebuild his church.

He also went to the site where his church was demolished and chanted prayers while asking Kenyans for financial support of Ksh 100 and above so that he can rebuild his church.

Kanyari relocated to Njiiru along Kangundo after his church in downtown Nairobi collapsed, following the famous expose aired on KTN that exposed how he was faking miracles to obtain money from gullible Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

