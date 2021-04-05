Monday, April 5, 2021 – Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, was dealt a major blow last week after his church in Njiiru along Kangundo Road was demolished by the Government.

The church was flattened in the middle of the night since it sits on a disputed piece of land meant for the expansion of the Dandora Sewerage Treatment Plant.

The con preacher has been pleading with his followers to contribute money so that he can buy another piece of land and build a new church.

Yesterday, Kanyari wore a sack and started crying uncontrollably like a baby while preaching on Shifu TV as he begged viewers to come to his financial rescue.

Those willing to help are instructed to strictly send Ksh 100 and above.

See screenshot.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related