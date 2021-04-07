Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – The proverbial forty days of notorious conmen who have been posing as KDF officers and conning innocent Kenyans finally reached yesterday after they were nabbed in Kahawa West.

The three, Amos Mutuku, Eric Ochieng, and Elisha Onyango were demanding money from the residents to facilitate their recruitment into the army.

Armed with fake KDF calling letters, the three solicited money from unsuspecting Kenyans before they were nabbed.

One of the suspects was even wearing military attire belonging to a Senior Military Officer.

See photos.

