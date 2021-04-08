Thursday, April 8, 2021 – The owner of Little Flowers Nursery and Primary School, who is an Indian, has been exposed for mistreating Kenyan employees.

Despite schools being closed, the racist Indian boss has instructed teachers to go to work for no reason.

They just go there and sit from morning to evening doing nothing without pay and if you complain, you are fired on the spot.

He also pays the teachers peanuts despite earning millions and treats them like slaves.

Here’s what a disgruntled teacher wrote to Alai.

