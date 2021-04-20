Job Title: Executive Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the job holder will be responsible for providing comprehensive administrative support to the Chief Executive Officer.

Responsibilities

Ensuring the communication, planning schedules, appointments, meetings, reports and associated tasks are well organized in the Chief Executive Office.

Organizing management and board meetings

Managing and prioritizing workflows to ensure that meeting reports, minutes, correspondence and matters for attention are dealt with in a professional and timely manner.

General administrative support the Chief Executive Office in the controlling of daily activity, diary schedules and set up meetings as requested

Develop and maintain a contact database for clients, vendors, key stakeholders, regulators, etc. and ensure that this is updated on a regular basis.

Ensure all documents from the Chief Executive Office are professionally styled and presented in accordance with corporate standards.

Draft all Society communications on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer and Management.

Take care of parking arrangements and access control for external visitors.

Ensure that all physical and electronic records including Sacco documents are safely kept and a record of the same always retained.

Screening telephone calls, enquiries and requests for the CEO’s office.

Qualifications

At least a bachelor’s degree in Finance or Accounting, of business-related field

A member of a relevant professional body is an added advantage

Proven track record in successfully of working with the office of the Chief Executive Officer.

Successful candidates will be required to meet the requirements of Chapter 6 of the constitution of Kenya by obtaining the necessary documentation.

How to apply

Interested candidates for the above opportunity should apply online by filling in the data form from the link below.

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT LINK

The data form must be filled in full. Incomplete forms will be disqualified. In addition, applicants should upload the application letter, detailed curriculum vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates and relevant testimonials on the data form.

The deadline for submission of all applications for the position is on or before 27th April 2021 by 5.00pm.

Kindly note that only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.