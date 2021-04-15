Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Former Kenyan-International striker, Dennis Oliech, recently had a candid interview where he opened up on his life out of the limelight.

Oliech has been laying low for close two years after he announced that he had decided to take a break from football after falling out with Gor Mahia.

The 36-year-old striker disclosed that he may return to football soon after former Harambee Stars coach, Adel Amrouche, contacted him last weekend.

Amrouche reportedly told him that he will secure him a club in South Africa.

Oliech says he is seriously considering the offer.

When he returns to the pitch, he plans to play for a season or two.

“I took a break because I had payment issues with Gor Mahia, but I usually have individual training at home.

“On Sunday, I got a call from (Adel) Amrouche who asked me if I’m still playing and I said yes.

” He told me he can get a club for me in South Africa and it is something I have been thinking about.

“I intend to resume full training soon – I think I still can play for a season or two, ” Oliech said.

