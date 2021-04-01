Friday, April 1, 2021 – Former Citizen TV anchor, TerryAnne Chebet, has opened up on her love life and disclosed why she is yet to settle down at 42 years.

Terry Anne is a mother of two daughters from different fathers and while most of her age mates are married, she is raising her kids as a single mother.

Speaking to Massawe Japanni on Radio Jambo, TerryAnne said that although she believes in marriage, she has not met the right person to settle with.

She further added that once she gets the right partner, she won’t hesitate to settle down.

“I believe in marriage just that I have not the right person to settle with. If I get one, I will settle. I can’t say no. Sijapata Yule Mungu amesema huyu ni wako sasa,” the seasoned TV journalist and businesswoman said.

However, when she starts dating, she will protect her partner from the public limelight until she walks down the aisle.

“For me, I said I will protect my dating life. I will protect the people that I date because they are not public personalities. I would rather keep that part of my life as private as possible and it gives me peace. Until when I walk down the aisle, maybe they can know,” she added.

