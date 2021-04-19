Monday, 19 April 2021 – Evans Karani’s wife has praised him for being a responsible and God-fearing man.

Evans Karani is the prime suspect in the brutal murder of his 25-year-old side-chick, Catherine Nyokabi.

He has also already confessed to the heinous murder that may land him in jail for life.

Karani’s wife showered praises on him during an interview on K24TV and revealed that he always provides everything that she needs from clothing, shelter and food.

She said that her children have never slept hungry even for a single day.

Karani’s wife said she was aware of the relationship between her husband and Nyokabi but she never confronted him.

“Evans has been a calm, loving, God fearing and responsible man since I met him.

“It has never crossed my mind he could kill or harm a fellow human being. It’s so unfortunate that it turned out this way,” she said.

