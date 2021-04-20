Tuesday, April 20, 2021 –There was drama in Kiambu court on Monday after Evans Karani, the man accused of killing his girlfriend, Catherine Nyokabi, admitted to his crime and urged the magistrate to jail him as fast as possible.

Karani killed his 25-year-old lover on Wednesday, April 14, in Witethie, Kiambu County, over what he said was anger emanating from her demands to leave him.

In the virtual hearing held on Monday, April 19, the suspect told senior resident magistrate Oscar Wanyaga to prepare his judgment early so that he could start serving his sentence.

“I am asking whether you can give me the ruling so that I can start my kifungo mapema (So that I can start my sentence early),” he said.

However, the magistrate did not heed his request and said he was yet to get to that stage.

“I am yet to give the ruling, do you understand me?” he posed to Karani who said he would wait for his sentencing.

The suspect said this when the court allowed the prosecution more time to investigate the nerve-chilling case by holding him for 14 more days.

The investigating officer said a post mortem was yet to be conducted on the deceased.

The officer also said the suspect was also set to undergo a mental test to ascertain his fitness to stand trial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST