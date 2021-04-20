Tuesday, 20 April 2021 – Evans Karani confessed to detectives that he tried to end his life after killing his side-chick Catherine Nyokabi.

In his statement, the suspect informed detectives that when his car got stuck in the mud when he was going to dump Nyokabi’s body, he attempted to end his life by hanging on a tree in vain.

The suspect fled from the scene by jumping on the rear of a lorry ferrying sand.

Still determined to end his life, he consumed rat poison and even attempted to throw himself into a river before he eventually decided to go back home.

Karani was smoked out of his hiding in Githurai after detectives tracked down his phone.

He also shocked detectives after he begged them to shoot him so that he can reunite with his deceased mpango wa kando.

Juja DCI boss, Richard Mwaura, revealed that Nyokabi’s body was badly mutilated when police picked it up.

“She had cuts all over her body but the most affected were her face and head. The breasts are still missing and her toe nails” he said.

Her ribs and backbone were also broken.

So badly mutilated was the body that when police tried to carry it into a waiting vehicle, some flesh fell off.

