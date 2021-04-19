Monday, 19 April 2021 – Evans Karani, the 38-year-old man who was arrested over the weekend in connection with the brutal murder of his 25-year-old side-chick, Catherine Nyokabi, has confessed to detectives how he planned the murder.

Karani revealed that on Wednesday evening, the day he committed the heinous murder, he called Nyokabi and told her that he wanted to meet her so that they could iron out their differences.

She honoured his request, not knowing that she had gotten herself into a death trap.

Karani picked Nyokabi at Ndaurugo along the Thika Superhighway and after exchanging pleasantries, they went to his house.

After getting home, they indulged in alcohol and when Karani noticed that Nyokabi was completely drunk and could hardly talk, he strangled her with his belt.

He then picked a rope and finished his evil mission before mutilating the body with a knife.

He drove to Tola Estate in Weitethie Juja Constituency to dump the body but his car got stuck in the mud.

When his car got stuck, he fled from the scene and went into hiding.

The abandoned body and car were discovered by curious onlookers who informed the police.

Detectives tracked him down using his phone signal and smoked him out of his hiding in Githurai Kimbo.

Karani told detectives that he tried to commit suicide by drinking poison after committing the murder but the plan didn’t work.

Detectives probing the murder revealed that the suspect cooperated and even led them to the scene where he disposed of the murder weapons.

Karani will be arraigned tomorrow.

