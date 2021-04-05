Monday, April 5, 2021 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has suspended its grassroots elections which were to take place on June 18, 2021.

This is after wrangles emerged within the party between Deputy President William Ruto’s Kalenjin allies and non-Kalenjin allies.

The wrangles were brought about by the massive loss in the recent by-elections.

UDA was to hold its grassroots elections to elect ward, constituency, and county officials while the national ones will be picked by members during a National Delegates Congress.

This comes about a week after UDA announced several changes as it prepares itself for the 2022 General Elections.

In a gazette notice, the Office of Registrar of Political Parties announced that UDA intends to change its constitution, some party officials, and the location of its headquarters.

The party announced its new secretary-general would be Veronicah Nduati Waheti, who takes over from Mohammed Sahal.

The secretary for international affairs would be Hussein Ada Somo.

The secretary for devolution and inter-governmental relations will be Edward Kamau Muriu.

The party further said it would be changing its head office from Transnational Plaza, 9th floor in Nairobi’s CBD to Sifa Towers, 6th floor, along Ringroad in Kilimani.

“Any person with written submissions concerning the intended changes by the political parties shall within seven days from the date of this publication, deposit them with the Registrar of Political Parties,” the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu said.

