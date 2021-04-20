Closing date: April 29, 2021

Enumerators (Kenya)

Company profile: SoCha (a word created by combining the terms Social and Change) is an independent Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (ME&L) firm that provides bespoke solutions to social challenges. We are a veteran-owned small business, registered in the United States and headquartered in Mauritius, which is an IT hub for Southern Hemisphere international organizations. SoCha is structured to be nimble and flexible, where we can rapidly respond to evaluative and analytical requests globally and have a well-established network across Africa and Asia. Since our inception in 2010, we have grown from a consortium of globally recognized experts who specialize in evaluating the effectiveness of development assistance, to a full-fledged ME&L services firm that specializes in advancing innovative methodologies and changing the way donors find solutions to social problems.

Background:

USAID/Kenya and East Africa (KEA) seeks to advance the journey to self-reliance (J2SR) for Kenya and the broader region. SoCha LLC implements the Mission Support for the Journey to Self-Reliance Pivot (MSP) activity, supporting USAID/KEA to understand context, align programs, collect data, understand complexity, and apply learning to program adaptation.

**

Scope of Work:

The MSP program, implemented by SoCha LLC, seeks short-term consultants to serve as enumerators for a third-party monitoring (TPM) exercise of health, nutrition, WASH, and livelihoods programs being implemented in Mandera county. The data enumerators MUST currently be based in Mandera; and should be conversant with the local dialect. They will be contracted by SoCha and will report directly to the M&V Coordinator or a designated Team Leader.

**

Roles and Responsibilities:

The consultant will support MSP and USAID/KEA in the following tasks:

Support data collection planning, coordination, and logistics.

Review, translate and pilot tools, both quantitative and qualitative.

Gather and accurately record responses on qualitative and quantitative questionnaires.

Submit complete and accurate questionnaires, in format determined by the Team Leader.

Recognize and give account of problems in obtaining data and provide useful feedback.

Provide daily briefings to the team leader and other relevant staff.

Participate in regular check-in calls and debriefs with the MSP staff.

Qualifications:**

Minimum of undergraduate degree in health, nutrition, WASH or related fields from a recognized university.

At least three years of experience in undertaking qualitative and quantitative data collection.

Past experience working/ supporting or implementing programs in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) of Kenya.

Experience working with USAID projects preferred.

Strong communication skills both written and verbal.

Professional, reliable, deadline-oriented, team player.

Deliverables:

The following deliverables will be required:

Feedback on data collection tool(s) and pilot.

Qualitative and quantitative datasets.

Daily briefing notes and transcripts.

Other items as required by the team leader.**

Location: Mandera County.

LOE or Contract Length:

The consultant is expected to work for a period of approximately 11 days, from May 20- June 10, 2021.

How to Apply

Suitably skilled and qualified candidates are encouraged to lodge an application by submitting their CV via the form below: https://jobs.socha.net/?p=3154&preview=1&_ppp=6384931509

Applications close on 29th April 2021.

For any inquiries, please contact recruit@socha.net.