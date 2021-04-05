Monday, April 5, 2021 – Kenyans are up in arms against the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appetite for loans which are negatively affecting the economy.

The government’s latest Ksh255 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has elicited sharp reactions from Kenyans with a majority of them questioning the lender’s motives.

A section of Kenyans flooded the IMF social media pages to protest the approval of the loan, with many claiming that the funds are only meant to benefit specific people who have direct access to the government.

The angry Kenyans warned the IMF to stop lending Kenya more loans because the money ends up in the pockets of few with national impact.

“Kenya can generate enough money to keep it going.”

“We live hand to mouth with or without your loans as it never makes any difference…We pay every single coin you lend them. It’s enough,” commented one concerned Kenyan.

The underlying concern for Kenyans is that the president himself admitted that Kenya loses at least Ksh2 billion every day to corruption and theft.

Based on this shocking admission by the president, some Kenyans wondered how long it would take the IMF loan to be misappropriated.

“The government loses Ksh2 billion daily according to Uhuru, and still the IMF approves their loans.”

“The burden then comes to innocent wananchi, who had no share,” said one Dogweno.

While others appreciated the financial help from IMF, others questioned whether the lender considered how funds were being managed in Kenya.

“I am a Kenyan taxpayer, I know how corrupt the current government is.”

“We are overtaxed, the president admitted publicly that we’re losing Ksh2 billion daily to corruption, and here you are still proudly giving us more loans.”

“STOP IT. STOP LOANING KENYA!” Paul shared.

“Kenya has a vaccine shortage even after borrowing USD 2.34 Billion. Do these organizations check our debt record before lending us more loans?” Floki questioned.

“Stop giving loans to Kenya, you are enriching families at our expense, what economic reforms?”

“Do they show you even what they plan to do with the money?”

“You are part of the collusion to steal from Kenyans,” Myron said.

On Saturday, April 3, the IMF approved the $2.34 billion (Ksh250 billion) for economic recovery as well as reducing Kenya’s debt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

