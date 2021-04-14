Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Beleaguered Migori Governor Okoth Obado will regret his actions after his party, ODM, gave him a 7-day ultimatum to quit the party or be forced out for challenging former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is also the de facto Luo kingpin.

Obado has been flexing his muscle while accusing Raila of failing Luo Nyanza in terms of development ever since assuming the role of a community leader.

Obado even threatened to replace Raila as Luo leader, something that has angered Nyanza residents.

Speaking yesterday, a section of the party diehards drawn from his own Migori backyard slapped him with a seven-day-ultimatum to quit the party or face forced ouster.

The leaders accused Obado of undermining the party and its leadership, adding that the party can only have one party leader at a time.

“The gospel is very clear, we cannot have two party leaders in one ODM and Obado must move…

“We have our structure and Constitution of the ODM party which allows such a member who is a rebel to leave without even resigning.

“We’ve started the matter here and we’ll forward it to the headquarters.”

The leaders vowed to initiate his removal issuing a seven-day ultimatum within which he is to act.

“…We’ll initiate his removal we have a Constitution which says if a member supports an opposing party then his membership is revoked.”

“Within seven days we allow him to voluntarily resign or we shall remove him according to the Constitution of the party,” the officials said in a presser on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

