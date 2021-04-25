Sunday, April 25, 2021 – Controversial Kisii gospel singer, Embarambamba, has once again left Kenyans doubting his mental status after he unveiled a new dancing style.

The father of 5 is known for throwing himself in the mud and jumping on trees like a monkey but this time around, he pulled stunts with a goat and took his game a notch higher.

Apart from dancing with the goat, he ran around in a quarry like a mad man and dived in thickets, giving his cameraman a hard time.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST