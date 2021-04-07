Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Two middle-aged men have been put on the spot after they were caught on CCTV breaking into a house in Kasarani.

According to the CCTV footage Doing rounds on social media, one of the men is seen accessing the apartment with a master key and after ensuring that no one was seeing him, he opens the door and gets in.

Shortly after, he moves out of the house and calls his colleague to come and help him to ransack the house.

They made away with items of unknown value.

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related