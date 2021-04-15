Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, has released the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results.

Magoha, accompanied by senior education stakeholders, met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House for the handover of the KCPE 2020 results report ahead of the official announcement.

The 2020 KCPE exam started on March 22 and ended on March 24, with rehearsals having been done on March 19.

Some 1,181,725 candidates sat the exam, marking an increase from 1,083,456 learners who sat the 2019 exam.

Among 3,500 girls in primary school who were found to be pregnant, more than 200 candidates sat for the exam.

Mumo Faith Kawii emerged top KCPE candidate with 433 marks as Wesonga Nanzala came second with 432 marks.

Last month, Basic Education PS Julius Jwan said the marking is being conducted by teachers contracted by the Kenya National Examination Council.

He said both electronic and manual marking was underway and the council has engaged the services of 7,000 examiners.

CS Magoha said schools will reopen for Third Term on May 10 as planned with Form One and Grade Four learners set to join new levels on a later date.

