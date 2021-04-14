Friday, April 14, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi-based economist, Jimnah Mbaru, has revealed the name of the politician who should succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Uhuru, who is on record regretting why he joined politics, is supposed to retire in 2022 after leading the country into a dangerous path of mega debts, mega corruption, and inflation.

Though there are dozens of politicians lining up to succeed the Son of Jomo, Mbaru, who is a billionaire and a renowned philanthropist, said the person who has the right credentials to succeed Uhuru is none other than Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

“All things said and done @RailaOdinga would still make the best President for Kenya after @UhuruKenyatta has finished his term,” Mbaru wrote on his Twitter page.

Raila could be on the ballot as a presidential candidate in 2022.

The 76-year-old, former prime minister, has run unsuccessfully for president four times -1997, 2007, 2013, and 2017

The Kenyan DAILY POST

