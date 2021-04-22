Thursday, April 22, 2021 – Renowned Bongo singer, Diamond Platnumz, is currently in South Africa to see his kids.

Diamond reunited with his kids in November last year after mending fences with Zari Hassan, who had blasted him for being a deadbeat dad.

Before Zari and Diamond ironed out their differences, he was an absent dad for many years.

Yesterday, Zari warmly welcomed him and the moment he stepped out of the car, his daughter Tiffah and son Price Nillan rushed to hug him.

It’s not clear whether Diamond spent the night at Zari’s house.

When Zari visited Tanzania last year in the company of her kids, she spent nights at Diamond’s mansion before she jetted back to South Africa.

Zari’s boyfriend King Bae was not at home when Diamond arrived, raising eyebrows.

Here’s a video of Tiffah and Nillan hugging him soon after he arrived.

The Kenyan DAILY POST