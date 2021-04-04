By DCI.

Two suspects of Trafficking in Narcotics were arrested today afternoon when an FH lorry they were using to ferry 93 bales of bhang was intercepted in Hadado, Wajir county.

Mohamed Oloo (driver) and Ibrahim Burji aged 41 and 26 years respectively had used a lorry branded with Bamburi Cement products, as a concealment measure to traffick the hard drug to an unknown destination.

Police officers manning Lolkuta area became suspicious of the cargo being ferried through the route, triggering a search that saw 465kgs of the bhang seized.

The two are in custody pending arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related