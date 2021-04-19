Our Client offers sustainable, innovative & useful engineering technologies in Africa.
We are seeking to recruit a dynamic, mature and result-oriented individual to fill the position of two (2) Drivers for them.
Location: Nairobi
Duties and Responsibilities
- Drive project staff and visitors to meetings and appointments with due caution and courtesy as assigned by the supervisor.
- Maintain project vehicles in good condition, including cleaning inside and outside of the vehicle and carrying out engine check-up, fluid levels and the tyres prior to use of the vehicle.
- Maintain a current driving license for self and advise the Administrative Assistant when the project vehicle licenses are due for renewal, appropriate inspections and registrations for vehicles.
- Run office errands such as message/equipment deliveries, visa applications, picking-up and collecting mail from the post office and other errands as assigned by the supervisor.
- Ensure that the passengers adhere to the traffic rules and regulations e.g. wearing seat belts.
- Report any traffic accident to the insurance company and to the supervisor immediately.
- Assist with office tasks, such as photocopying, binding and pick up of supplies etc.
- Keep photocopying and binding machines in good working condition at all times by ensuring that the necessary routine maintenance is carried out as prescribed in the operating manuals and a record of the same is kept.
Qualifications
- O Level certificate.
- At least 5 years driving experience operating motor vehicles professionally.
- Must have a good working knowledge of English with ability to understand spoken and written English and Kiswahili.
- Must have a current, valid driving license with an excellent driving record.
- Must be in possession of a current and valid certificate of good conduct within the year.
- Maintain a good awareness of the existing traffic rules and regulations under NTSA.
- Basic knowledge of First Aid.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, please send your CV only quoting the job title Driver to jobs@employd.co.ke.
Kindly indicate your expected salary.