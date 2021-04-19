Our Client offers sustainable, innovative & useful engineering technologies in Africa.

We are seeking to recruit a dynamic, mature and result-oriented individual to fill the position of two (2) Drivers for them.

Location: Nairobi

Duties and Responsibilities

Drive project staff and visitors to meetings and appointments with due caution and courtesy as assigned by the supervisor.

Maintain project vehicles in good condition, including cleaning inside and outside of the vehicle and carrying out engine check-up, fluid levels and the tyres prior to use of the vehicle.

Maintain a current driving license for self and advise the Administrative Assistant when the project vehicle licenses are due for renewal, appropriate inspections and registrations for vehicles.

Run office errands such as message/equipment deliveries, visa applications, picking-up and collecting mail from the post office and other errands as assigned by the supervisor.

Ensure that the passengers adhere to the traffic rules and regulations e.g. wearing seat belts.

Report any traffic accident to the insurance company and to the supervisor immediately.

Assist with office tasks, such as photocopying, binding and pick up of supplies etc.

Keep photocopying and binding machines in good working condition at all times by ensuring that the necessary routine maintenance is carried out as prescribed in the operating manuals and a record of the same is kept.

Qualifications

O Level certificate.

At least 5 years driving experience operating motor vehicles professionally.

Must have a good working knowledge of English with ability to understand spoken and written English and Kiswahili.

Must have a current, valid driving license with an excellent driving record.

Must be in possession of a current and valid certificate of good conduct within the year.

Maintain a good awareness of the existing traffic rules and regulations under NTSA.

Basic knowledge of First Aid.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, please send your CV only quoting the job title Driver to jobs@employd.co.ke.

Kindly indicate your expected salary.