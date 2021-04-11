AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Kenya

We’re hiring

Driver – Makueni

Does the idea of doing something that really makes a difference in people’s lives while being well-compensated intrigue you?

Are you looking to work for an organization that encourages growth and success from each and every one of its employees?

AIDS Healthcare Foundation is the place for you!

Founded in 1987, AIDS Healthcare Foundation is the largest specialized provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world.

Our mission is to provide “Cutting edge medicine and advocacy, regardless of ability to pay”.

Job Summary: The driver will form part of the logistics and transport services within the Regional office.

Key Responsibilities:

Drive staff to and from their destinations on time and ensure safety of the passenger and the vehicle at all times

Liaise with the Operations Officer & Regional Coordinator for assignment and coordination of driving duties for each day

Monitor fuel usage regularly to ensure availability of fuel for the car when required

Liaise with the Operations Officer & Regional Coordinator to deliver mails to required destinations.

Ensure that mail delivery is completed with signature of the recipient on the designated mail delivery books

Complete the daily travel log book and ensure that all information required is properly recorded and legible

Liaise with the operations Officer to ensure that vehicle routine maintenance service is carried out promptly and the vehicle is kept clean and presentable

Ensure that all legal requirements for the vehicle are up to date

Record all vehicle repairs done (no matter how small) in the log book

Ensure that the vehicle is securely parked while on and off duty

Serves as AHFs advocate at the site level

Skills:

Good command of English & Kiswahili

Security and safety minded

Good knowledge of geographical area of job location and Kenya at large.

Qualifications, Education, and Experience:

Five years driving experience with a reputable organization

Possess a clean and valid driving license, preferably class ABCE

Possess a valid certificate of good conduct

Have defensive driving certificate and a certificate of competence from Automobile Association of Kenya (AA).

Other requirements:

This job requires a physically fit person with ability to see clearly within 35 meters.

Ability to work long hours while sitting with some moderate noise and vibration level essential to deliver key functions.

Needs to be sensitive to patient population and issues surrounding HIV/AIDS

A pro-active approach and flexible attitude to work.

Flexible, self-motivating and ability to organize work independently

Ability to work effectively in a multi-cultural environment

Excellent communication and negotiation skills

Proficiency in use of information technology such email, and preparing simple reports in word

Please find the online version of this vacancy advert on this link ahfafrica.org/drivermkn

If you strongly feel you are the right person, send an application demonstrating why you are the best fit to Globalhr.Africa@aidshealth.org on or before 22nd April 2021.