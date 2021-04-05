Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have;-

KCSE (mean grade D plain or its equivalent qualifications

A valid driving license free from any current endorsement(s)

Suitability test for Drivers Grade III conducted by the Ministry of Roads and Public Works.

Attended a First Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week at St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution.

Passed practical test for drivers conducted by the respective organization.

At least two (2) years driving experience.

A valid certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police.

Responsibilities

Driving a motor vehicle as authorized; carrying out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure etc., detecting and reporting malfunctioning of vehicle systems, maintenance of work tickets for vehicles assigned; ensuring security and safety for the vehicle on and off the roar; safety of passengers and/or goods therein; and maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle.

The appointment is on a 3 years contract. Must be a Kenyan citizen. The age limit is 45 years and below. Please apply within 21 days as from Thursday 25th March, 2021.

Deadline will be on 26th April, 2021. Please send your applications to ceo@innovationagency.go.ke

Related