Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – There was drama after students from Mt Kenya University in Thika walked out of an exam room and protested over tough questions set in the exam paper.

In a video shared online, the rowdy students who are pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce, are heard ranting that the questions in the paper were too hard to comprehend.

Others complained that the lecturer had not prepared them well for the exam.

The final year students walked out of the exam room breathing fire and staged protests in the school compound

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST