Sunday, April 18, 2021 – There was drama yesterday after Nairobi-based private detective, Jane Mugo, confronted police officers on the Thika Superhighway after motorists were blocked from using the road for hours.

Police officers had mounted a roadblock at the busy highway on Saturday night to enforce the 8 pm – 4 am curfew.

According to eyewitnesses, Jane Mugo alighted from her car before demanding to speak to the officer in charge of the operation.

She claimed a pregnant woman was among those held up in the traffic – and was in a bad state of health.

“I am coming from Muthaiga Police Station to drop police officers after work. “

“There is an expectant woman who needs urgent medical attention.”

“Even if the President or Police IG ordered the roads closed you should have reserved one lane for emergency vehicles,” the detective told the OCPD who asked her to call IG Hillary Mutyambai.

Mugo is said to have filmed the incident way past 9 pm with the motorists stuck in traffic for an hour.

“I am trying to call the Inspector General of Police but I cannot reach him.”

“This is so bad, do Kenyans deserve this? Is it fair to block a woman who needs medical attention,” she said, adding that it was not possible to arrest all the motorists on the road.

She appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and rallied other motorists to share their grievances.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services ambulances were among those stuck in the traffic snarl-up despite having their sirens on.

The Kenyan DAILY POST