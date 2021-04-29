Thursday, April 29, 2021 – A married man is nursing injuries after a young lady that he is dating behind his wife’s back did the unthinkable to him, following an argument.

The middle-aged lady went berserk and poured hot cooking oil on her married lover, who is in his late fifties, leaving him with serious burns.

A video shared online shows the married man holding his head in confusion- probably wondering what he will tell his wife- while begging well-wishers to take him to the hospital.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST