Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Abdikadir Haji, popularly known as Abdul Haji, the son of the late Senator Yusuf Haji is now the new Garissa Senator.

This is after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission declared him elected unopposed.

IEBC made the declaration after he became the only contestant in the slated by-elections and was therefore elected unopposed.

Abdul takes over from his father, Yusuf Haji, who succumbed to a long illness at the Agha Khan hospital in Nairobi.

He is the younger brother of Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

The new Senator, a renowned businessman, is more famously known for his heroic role in the Westgate Terror Attacks in 2013.

His brave act earned him favor among elders from the North-Eastern region who argued that Abdul was the most ideal candidate to succeed his father after the seat fell vacant.

A section of politicians lauded the Senator for his new position.

“Congratulations to Hon. Abdul Kadir Mohamed Haji for the declaration of no contest for Garissa Senate by-election scheduled on 18th May, 2021 by the IEBC.”

“ We have faith in you that you will deliver to the people of Garissa as their Senator,” former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale stated.

Haji becomes the fourth politician to be elected unopposed in a by-election. Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria clinched the seat unopposed after his main opposer, Kiarie Kamere of the New Democrats Party, quit the race in the 2014 by-elections.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa became the first member of the 12th Parliament to retain his seat unopposed during the 2017 poll

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi also succeeded his father Moses Mudavadi as Sabatia MP in 1989.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related