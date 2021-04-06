Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto‘s close confidants have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to introduce a raft of reliefs to cushion Kenyans from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The confidants led by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and MPs Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu) and John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) said the relief measures should target at least 4 million households in the five counties currently under a second lockdown.

The three lawmakers said the five counties are key generators of government revenue and the residents of those counties should be cushioned against the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The people in the affected counties are not just generators of government revenue. They also directly support the lives of millions of Kenyans across the country,” Kihika said.

They also said the government should allocate at least Sh14 billion that would have been used for the referendum to give stipends of Sh3, 500 per month to four million households.

On March 26, Uhuru ordered the cessation of movement into and out of the capital Nairobi and four other counties following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Kenyans were prohibited from moving into and out of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru counties.

The President had also ordered a revision of curfew hours for the five counties to 8 pm-4 am. The rest of the country continues to observe the 10 pm to 4 am timing.

