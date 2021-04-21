Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – A close confidant of Deputy President William Ruto has revealed why Court of Appeal Judge, William Ouko, will not be the next Chief Justice despite performing exemplary during the interview conducted by Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel on Wednesday.

Eric Ng’eno, who currently works at the DP’s office, said Judge William Ouko failed when he responded to questions from the panelists particularly on criticism of the Court of Appeal which he leads.

Ng’eno, who is also former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speechwriter, described Ouko as an “amiable fellow, well-spoken, unflappable”, but said he is not fit to be the 15th Chief Justice of Kenya.

The communication specialist said Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Justice Matthews Nduma Nderi and veteran lawyer Fred Ngatia, are likely to be the successors of David Maraga, who retired as the head of the Judiciary in January.

“William Ouko He’s playing poker. I want his light to shine through.

“Kama mbaya, mbaya! As a fellow Registrar I’m getting anxiety.

“We might be forced to give Nderi this thing. Or Ngatia,” Ngeno wrote on his Twitter page.

