Sunday, April 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenant, Senator Millicent Omanga, has been admitted to a Nairobi hospital.

On Sunday morning, the nominated senator shared a picture on Facebook saying she had been admitted to a city hospital.

However, the vocal senator captioned the photo with a bible verse from Jeremiah 30:17

“Jeremiah 30:17. But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds, declares the LORD.

“All our infirmities are just opportunities for God to display his gracious work in us.

“He has done it for me, Keep the faith.

“I wish you a Blessed Sunday,” Omanga wrote on her Facebook page.

Omanga is one of Ruto’s fiercest defenders who defends him on the floor of the house and outside the house.

The Kenyan DAILY POST