Monday, April 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is under siege from members of his hustler movement.

The DP found himself on the receiving end on Sunday when he took to social media to congratulate Kenya’s marathon legend, Eliud Kipchoge, following another routine victory.

Kipchoge, who is the World Marathon record holder, won the World Athletics Label road race in 2:04:30 at Twente Airport, The Netherlands, yesterday.

While Kipchoge had little to prove, the victory will put him in good stead ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Games where he hopes to defend his Gold medal.

Deputy President William Ruto took to Twitter to congratulate Kipchoge for the morale-boosting victory, only for his fans to camp there baying for his blood.

Some Kenyans accused the DP of using his social media accounts with millions of followers only to send condolences and congratulatory messages instead of addressing issues pressing poor Kenyans (hustlers)

This comes as most poor Kenyans continue to feel the brunt of the lockdown imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to contain the spread of Covid-19.

See Ruto’s message and reactions below.

