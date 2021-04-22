Thursday April 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s close lieutenants have dared President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee Party to proceed and disengage with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) claiming they are not worried about the political consequences.

Speaking on Wednesday after Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, announced the ruling coalition has terminated agreement with UDA, Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, said many legislators who are supporting the DP are ready to lose their seats if they are expelled from Jubilee coalition.

“Some of us are ready to even go and defend our seats, let them proceed and do whatever they want,” Sudi said.

“Let them not try to imagine that we are fools when we are investing in UDA.

“We will even be better off as UDA without any Jubilee association,” Sudi said.

Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, another ally of Ruto, urged Jubilee Party to proceed with the divorce and said ‘hustler lawmakers’ are ready for any consequences.

“A divorce would be a sigh of relief. They have done the worse.

“We are ready for the worst. Our political future is in UDA and we have no time for what they are trying to do,” Nyoro said.

