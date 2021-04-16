Friday, April 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has maintained that he will not resign despite allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta asking him to resign.

In an exclusive interview with Citizen TV‘s Linus Kaikai on Thursday evening, Ruto said he won’t resign because he was elected by Kenyans together with President Uhuru Kenyatta and not by ‘criminals’ asking him to resign.

“I was elected. I am not going to give those seeking to push me out of this government the opportunity to celebrate. I won’t resign,” Ruto said.

The DP further stated he is ready to go it alone in the 2022 presidential race, with or without the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto, however, clarified he won’t take offence if Kenyatta does not support him in the upcoming general election.

“It was the President who said ‘yangu kumi, ya Ruto kumi’. He is an adult. He can change his mind. He is entitled to changing his mind.

“Nonetheless, he will remain to be my friend, even if he doesn’t support my presidential bid, that is if I run in 2022,” the DP said.

