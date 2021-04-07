Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he is not afraid of any political formation being forged by his rivals ahead of the 2022 presidential race.

Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, have already formed an alliance identified as One Kenya Alliance.

The four leaders say the new alliance will end politics of deceit and conmanship ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The One Kenya Alliance is said to be propped up by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a move to tame Ruto, who has fallen out with the Head of State.

However, Ruto has said he doesn’t fear this new alliance since he has built a strong battalion of youthful politicians and ordinary Kenyans ready to take on any line-up in 2022 polls.

Ruto’s sentiments were also echoed by Mumias East MP, Benjamin Washiali, who said the ‘hustler nation’ is confident of facing any alliance in 2022.

“Ruto is ready to face off with any alliance or coalition, be it Mudavadi, Wetang’ula, Gideon and Kalonzo, or even Raila,” he said.

The ex-National Assembly Majority whip said tribal groupings have been overtaken by events.

“When you see people say Ruto is isolated, you just wonder if indeed they live in Kenya. What value will the One Kenya Alliance add to each other? They have no numbers. But anyway, we are ready for whichever candidate they settle on,” Washiali told one of the local dailies.

