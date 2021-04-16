Friday, April 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has for once admitted that he has been a spectator in the ongoing war against Covid -19, despite being the principal assistant to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with Citizen Tv‘s Linus Kaikai on Thursday, Ruto said since the first case of covid-19 was confirmed in the country in March last year, he has not been allowed to offer the President advice on how to deal with the invisible enemy.

Ruto said if he was asked for his advice on how to deal with Covid-19, he would suggest that Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) be stopped and all the resources pulled towards fighting the deadly pandemic.

He said the government should make sure all Kenyans are vaccinated with the available vaccines including Sputnik V vaccines.

“The government should vaccinate Kenyans with all the vaccines available and also ensure those residents of those counties on lockdown receive stipends to assist them to deal with COVID-19 pandemic,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST