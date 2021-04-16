Friday, April 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has acknowledged that he has been humiliated under the Jubilee Government headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Ruto stated that very many Deputy Presidents are fought by people close to the sitting President, adding that if he got a chance to be president, he would not do the same to his own DP.

“That is an unfortunate situation.”

“Given an opportunity, I will not allow my DP to be humiliated the way former DPs have been humiliated and the way I have been humiliated.”

“I will not allow,” the DP declared.

According to Ruto, there are powerful friends of Uhuru who in the second term had tried to humiliate him by denying him access to the jubilee headquarters or cutting his budget, all in a bid to make him resign.

“There are people who believe they can push me to resign but I want to remind them that I was elected.”

“I am not going to give them the opportunity to celebrate their effort to push me out of government,” he affirmed.

The DP reiterated that he had been respectful to President Uhuru Kenyatta throughout their term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST