Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – A close ally of KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is a ‘sinking boat’ and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, cannot sink with him in 2022.

Commenting on Tuesday, after Gideon Moi and Muhoho Kenyatta were pictured together with Raila Odinga, Tiaty MP William Kamket said Raila is a respectable man and should not associate himself with Ruto

While revealing what transpired in the Karen meeting between the three leaders, the outspoken lawmaker said that Raila must be part of the next government because he has a lot of experience and so much to offer.

“We cannot allow Raila to join forces with the deputy president Dr. William Ruto.

“Ruto is a sinking boat that we must leave to sink alone.

“He was on the verge of coming back to life through Raila but we cannot allow that to happen.

“We are baking the 2022 cake and Baba must have a share because he has a lot to offer,” Kamket said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

