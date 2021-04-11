Sunday, April 11, 2021 – A popular MP from the Mt Kenya region has said the alliance between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto cannot win the presidency in 2022.

Speculation is rife that Ruto and Raila may work together ahead of the 2022 presidential duel.

But commenting on Saturday about the alliance, Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, said Ruto and Raila alliance cannot win the presidency in 2022.

The Kieleweke MP said that such a partnership would result in a solid block joined by Mt Kenya individuals who might cast a ballot against the two chiefs.

Ngunjiri says that Ruto appreciates the support from Mt Kenya district on the grounds that numerous individuals consider him to be the best individual who can beat their long-time rival, Raila Odinga.

He said if the two unite, the Mt Kenya electorate will abandon the alliance and support the alliance that will form the next government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST