Sunday, April 11, 2021 – Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has been admitted to a city hospital for treatment for an unidentified ailment.

Taking to her social media, Omanga left her fans worried after sharing a photo of her in a hospital bed donning a hospital gown with a black face mask.

Omanga wrote a bible verse to encourage herself and those also facing similar hardships which noted the Lord promises to restore and heal wounds.

She added that all infirmities are an opportunity for God to display His gracious work in us.

“Jeremiah 30:17;- But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds, declares the LORD.’

“All our infirmities are just opportunities for God to display his gracious work in us. He has done it for me, Keep the faith,” Omanga wrote:

The legislator also wished her fans a blessed Sunday.

Many went on her comment section to wish her a quick recovery with some showing their worry through emojis and heartfelt messages.

This comes even as Omanga and five other senators were fired from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party for associating themselves with Deputy President William Ruto and the UDA party.

