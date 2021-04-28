Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Court of Appeal Judge Martha Koome is steps away from making history by becoming Kenya’s first female Chief Justice pending vetting by Parliament.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has in the past two weeks held extensive interviews in the search for the president of the Supreme Court, before announcing Justice Koome as the nominee for the post yesterday.

Immediately she was nominated as the next Chief Justice, some skeptical Kenyans uncomfortable with her being the CJ started doubting her capabilities of steering the Judiciary to the next level from where Chief Justice emeritus David Maraga left.

However, Koome assured the doubting Thomases that she would uphold the integrity of the office.

“You are in safe hands and I thank God you prayed for me,” she said.

This was her second attempt to take on the position after an unsuccessful bid to succeed CJ Willy Mutunga in 2016.

The Kenyan DAILY POST