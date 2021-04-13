Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, through his KANU Party Secretary-General, Nick Salat, has pleaded with ODM leader Raila Odinga not to associate himself with Deputy President William Ruto.

This follows the ongoing speculations of the likely alliance between Raila and Ruto; something that may spell doom for KANU’s Gideon Moi and his ‘cerelac’ friends in the One Kenya Alliance.

Taking to his Twitter yesterday, Salat, also Gideon Moi’s close ally, advised the former prime minister not to make the mistake of working with Ruto because he will assassinate his character as a statesman and will also destroy Gideon.

He reminded Raila not to play with pigs unless he wants to get dirty.

According to Salat, Raila should leave Ruto to work with people of his caliber like Oscar Sudi, MP Moses Kuria, and Rashid Echesa who make his inner circle.

“Nobody wants to associate himself with the Deputy President, but he is not alone; he is with Sudi and the company.”

“Raila is a leader who has a good agenda and vision for this country,” Salat tweeted.

Rumours doing rounds have it that a lot is happening between Raila and Ruto and they are going to work together if State House betrays Raila.

The two political bigwigs command a huge support base countrywide that no one or no coalition can match.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Do you literally have relationship, marriage problems and need to return your lost love back, bring peace, love and happiness in your marriage? Marriage spells. Love spells. Click Here Now for help