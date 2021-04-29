Thursday, 29 April 2021 – An undercover cop has described the four friends who went missing in Kitengela under mysterious circumstances as dangerous criminals who were involved in serious crimes.

The ruthless undercover cop, who goes by the moniker name, Blackest Widow, hinted that the four may have been eliminated by a police hit squad.

One of their friends and a partner in crime identified as Oscar Wa Mashash, luckily escaped the police trap since he was not in their company on the fateful day that the four were abducted and killed.

Oscar, a notorious criminal in Umoja, used to host the four in his house.

Oscar is a well-known criminal in Umoja but the residents fear him.

They were reportedly sharing stolen money and items at Oscar’s house.

Here’s what the undercover cop posted on a popular Facebook group.

The Kenyan DAILY POST